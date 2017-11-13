Watermark
CMBS snatches market share as hotel originations soar

With spreads at historically tight levels, the CMBS market benefited from a big jump in loan refinancing during the third quarter to snap up collateral and win market share from life insurance companies, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Nov 2017

Commercial real estate loan originations were up 21% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s quarterly survey.

There were notable hotspots in the CRE market — lending volumes in the hotel property sector jumped 116%, while originations of ...

