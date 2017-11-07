Ellington lines up non-QM securitization

The firm has tapped the capital markets twice already this year to help grow its credit portfolio, selling an $86m senior unsecured bond in the third quarter as well as completing its first CLO transaction earlier in the year.The five year bond carried a 5.25% interest rate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.