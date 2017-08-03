Watermark
MetLife becomes latest US insurer to tap RMBS

US insurance company MetLife is stepping into RMBS market for the first time with a reperforming loan deal, the latest insurer to eye attractive spreads in the securitization market to finance mortgage portfolios.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:15 PM

The $343.51m deal was announced on Thursday. The transaction is being arranged by Citi and is backed by 1,378 seasoned performing and re-performing mortgages that the firm bought in the secondary market.

According to Fitch, which is rating the deal, the re-performing collateral is high quality, with ...

