European Parliament approves securitization framework

The European Parliament gave final approval on Thursday to new common rules for securitization in the European Union, in addition to finalising the simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitization framework.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:00 PM

The measure was passed by 459 votes to 135, with 23 abstentions, with members praising it as a milestone in the development of the post-crisis European ABS market. Increased transparency was heralded as a cornerstone of the new rules.

“The question is, can a toxic product be turned ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,665 23 12.97
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.25
3 BNP Paribas 3,715 15 7.23
4 Barclays 2,853 9 5.55
5 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,514.10 280 12.95%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 92,153.61 267 11.99%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.46%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.82%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.45%