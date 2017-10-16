Watermark
Prosper markets third PMIT consumer loan deal

Online consumer lender Prosper is marketing its third multi-seller transaction from its PMIT shelf, as market sources tout heightened liquidity as an advantage of the deal format format, which has been used by more and more lenders in 2017.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 16 Oct 2017

The lender filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission late last week, with Credit Suisse and Jefferies named as banks on the deal. The offering, which is the third since Prosper debuted its PMIT shelf in May, is backed by a portfolio of unsecured consumer loans.

