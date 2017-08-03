Portugal forges ahead with NPL plan

Novo Banco, Millenium bcp, and Caixa Geral Depositos announced the arrangement last month.A source close to the matter said that the solution represented “a funeral for the bad bank idea”. The source added that the three institutions and the Portuguese government are confident that agreement will negate the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.