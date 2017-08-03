Watermark
More commercial real estate lenders turn to CLO product

Two more commercial real estate CLOs are understood to be in the pipeline following Prime Finance’s bumper deal last week, in what has been a hot year for the asset class.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:45 PM

Prime Finance sold a $652m CLO, PFP 2017-4, with the triple-A rated 1.8 year senior notes priced at 88bp over Libor.

Ladder Capital and Benefit Street are also understood to be prepping new deals, according to a sell side source.

The market for CRE CLOs has increased ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 83,931.01 244 12.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,587.85 220 11.03%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 64,351.96 203 9.92%
4 JPMorgan 46,391.25 147 7.15%
5 Credit Suisse 37,323.31 115 5.75%