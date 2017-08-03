More commercial real estate lenders turn to CLO product

Prime Finance sold a $652m CLO, PFP 2017-4, with the triple-A rated 1.8 year senior notes priced at 88bp over Libor.
Ladder Capital and Benefit Street are also understood to be prepping new deals, according to a sell side source.The market for CRE CLOs has increased ...
