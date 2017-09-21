Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bank of the West makes auto ABS return

Bank of the West is in the market with a prime auto deal that pools riskier loans compared to its previous transactions.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 21 Sep 2017

BNP Paribas is the lead underwriter on the transaction, which is $741.75m in size. The issuer tapped the market once in 2014 and again in 2015. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP. 

Compared to previous deals, borrowers with FICO scores over 700 decreased from ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 82,406.77 239 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,317.58 219 11.12%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 62,984.09 198 9.82%
4 JPMorgan 45,920.23 145 7.16%
5 Credit Suisse 37,235.50 114 5.81%