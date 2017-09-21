Bank of the West makes auto ABS return

BNP Paribas is the lead underwriter on the transaction, which is $741.75m in size. The issuer tapped the market once in 2014 and again in 2015. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP.Compared to previous deals, borrowers with FICO scores over 700 decreased from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.