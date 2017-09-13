Former Deutsche trustee surfaces in buyside ABS role

Steven Park has joined Alexandria Capital after completing a period of gardening leave, after leaving Deutsche Bank in March this year. He will be focusing on growing assets under management, building relationships with institutional investors and investing in structured products.Asset and wealth management firm Alexandria Capital ...
