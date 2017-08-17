Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Aircraft ABS opportunities lacking as issuers eye other sources of funds

Investors looking to wade deeper into aircraft ABS have bemoaned insufficient deal flow, while the pipeline slows to a trickle as issuers begin to look beyond securitization for funding.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 17 Aug 2017
In the last 18 months, securitization has become a more attractive source of financing for owners of aircraft collateral. Deal flow for the asset class spiked in the second quarter of 2017, and people seeking long dated, higher-yielding bonds in a low yield environment piled into the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 73,870.92 208 13.32%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.59%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 55,583.74 178 10.02%
4 JPMorgan 40,447.01 140 7.29%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.45%