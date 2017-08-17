Fitch puts bonds from retail heavy CMBS deal on watch for downgrade

“The Rating Watch Negative placements are the result of an increase in modeled losses, primarily due to the downward trend in performance of large retail loans in the top 10,” the Fitch analysts wrote.The rating agency pointed to a high percentage of retail loans backing the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.