Fitch puts bonds from retail heavy CMBS deal on watch for downgrade

Fitch Ratings put two classes of a 2012 CMBS deal from Deutsche Bank on rating watch negative on Thursday, citing heavy concentration of retail property loans and increased loss expectations for some of the largest loans in the deal.

  • By Max Adams
  • 17 Aug 2017

“The Rating Watch Negative placements are the result of an increase in modeled losses, primarily due to the downward trend in performance of large retail loans in the top 10,” the Fitch analysts wrote.

The rating agency pointed to a high percentage of retail loans backing the ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 73,870.92 208 13.32%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.59%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 55,583.74 178 10.02%
4 JPMorgan 40,447.01 140 7.29%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.45%