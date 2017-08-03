Watermark
Widening loan spreads drive hope for new euro CLOs

Fresh supply of European leveraged loans has led to softening prices, creating opportunities for CLO managers to form new deals and bringing new investors, including Japanese buyers, into the market.

  • By Max Bower, Sam Kerr
  • 04:00 PM

A growing differentiation in the leveraged loan market between higher and lower risk collateral is presenting CLO managers with opportunities to finally start building new issue deals at economical levels following a long period of anemic new loan supply and soaring prices.

A closely watched story in the European ...

