Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Flagstar hires Fannie Mae veteran to lead mortgage biz

A former senior vice president at government mortgage agency Fannie Mae has joined Flagstar Bank to lead its mortgage business.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:15 PM

Flagstar announced on Tuesday that it has hired Kristy Fercho to run its residential mortgage business. Fercho has joined from mortgage agency Fannie Mae where she worked for 15 years, in various human resources and customer management roles, most recently focusing on the single family market.

Flagstar originated ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 67,796.08 188 13.52%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 59,928.58 187 11.95%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,028.20 155 9.97%
4 JPMorgan 35,918.65 123 7.16%
5 Credit Suisse 27,361.98 88 5.45%