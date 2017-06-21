Flagstar hires Fannie Mae veteran to lead mortgage biz

Flagstar announced on Tuesday that it has hired Kristy Fercho to run its residential mortgage business. Fercho has joined from mortgage agency Fannie Mae where she worked for 15 years, in various human resources and customer management roles, most recently focusing on the single family market.Flagstar originated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.