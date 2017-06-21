Private SME CLOs offered to European investors

An investor speaking with GlobalCapital said that the transactions being talked about are in relatively early stages, but it fits with a general European trend of more direct lending to fund SMEs and lenders looking for more diverse ways to fund their originations activity.A European fund manager ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.