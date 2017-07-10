Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CMBS volumes surge as lenders up their game

US CMBS volumes have raced past last year’s figures, with CMBS lenders competing harder on pricing with other forms of commercial real estate financing, despite lingering concerns over the retail sector and credit fundamentals.

  • By David Bell
  • 10 Jul 2017

Private label CMBS volumes hit $34.4bn in the first half of the year, an increase of 27.8% on last year’s figures, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Over half of that was issued in May and June, as the market sparked into life after a slow first quarter.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,131 14 11.61
2 Citi 4,040 12 11.35
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 7.40
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 7.35
5 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 6.33

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,066.61 176 12.50%
2 Citi 56,711.51 170 12.42%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 46,671.12 145 10.22%
4 JPMorgan 32,644.66 110 7.15%
5 Credit Suisse 23,877.76 74 5.23%