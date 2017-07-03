Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US securitization volume ends first half up 40%

Issuers churned out $243bn of primary market ABS in the first half of 2017, up 40% year over year, as demand swells across securitized asset classes.

  • By Max Adams
  • 03 Jul 2017
According to S&P Global Ratings, CMBS and CLOs notched the busiest single month of the year in June, with $10bn and $14bn in new issuance, respectively. ABS issuance totaled $20bn, while RMBS volume clocked in at $6bn for the month. Overall issuance across asset classes was $50bn in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,937 13 11.37
2 Citi 3,846 11 11.11
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 7.60
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 7.55
5 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 6.51

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,941.77 175 12.65%
2 Citi 54,276.69 165 12.06%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 46,511.12 144 10.33%
4 JPMorgan 32,644.66 110 7.25%
5 Credit Suisse 23,852.86 74 5.30%