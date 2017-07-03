US securitization volume ends first half up 40%
Issuers churned out $243bn of primary market ABS in the first half of 2017, up 40% year over year, as demand swells across securitized asset classes.
According to S&P Global Ratings, CMBS and CLOs notched the busiest single month of the year in June, with $10bn and $14bn in new issuance, respectively. ABS issuance totaled $20bn, while RMBS volume clocked in at $6bn for the month. Overall issuance across asset classes was $50bn in
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.