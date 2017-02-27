Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Issuers churn out new European CLOs

CLO managers are set to price two new European transactions in the coming days, joining a wave of European securitization issuers pumping out deals ahead of the Global ABS conference next week.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:45 PM

GSO/Blackstone is marketing its second new CLO deal of the year, Clontarf Park CLO, structured by BNP ParibasThe manager is looking to price the bonds by the end of this week.

Initial price talk on the offering pegs spreads at 83bp over Euribor for the senior notes, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%