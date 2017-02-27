EIB invests in first synthetic securitization under Juncker plan

The deal transfers €90m of CLO risk to the EIB through the European Investment Fund (EIF). Under the terms of the transaction, EIF will guarantee the mezzanine debt in the securitization with Commerzbank holding the senior notes.The guarantee provides regulatory ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.