Structured credit firm splits

Prytania, a structured credit boutique, has formally split its corporate structure, separating its advisory and solutions business from investment management.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 09 Mar 2017

Prytania Investment Advisers will be rebranded Prytania Asset Management, with Mark Hale, the chief investment officer, becoming CEO.

Jim Irvine, group chief executive of the merged group, and former head of fixed income at Henderson, will become one managing partner of Prytania Solutions, with Fraser Malcom, the existing head ...

