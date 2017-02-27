LendIt draws record attendance, eyes new markets

Peter Renton, co-founder of the LendIt Conference, said over 5,000 attendees had registered for the two-day event, with over a quarter of that number represented by capital markets professionals.“We’ve come a long way in the last four years. The first one was in a room that could ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.