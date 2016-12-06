Watermark
Lev loan repricing trend has room to run

Panelists on a leveraged loan and CLO panel on day two of SFIG Vegas told delegates to expect the trend of leveraged loan repricings to continue, despite some thinking it had run its course in recent week.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:45 AM
“I would say a couple of weeks ago we thought that it had played itself out a little bit,” said Wynne Comer, managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, citing that there had been loans that had failed to reprice recently, leading some to believe that the ...

