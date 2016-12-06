Take scalpel, not sledgehammer to CFPB
Participants on the "Important Developments in Consumer Law and the role of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau" panel on the second day of SFIG Vegas noted that the industry should do more to engage with the consumer watchdog, rather than advocate for the complete dismantling of the agency.
"The CFPB performs a critical function, which is to provide a lot of value to the consumer and provides certainty for the actors in the market, as well," Adam Krahn, vice president at Quicken Loans, said. "Any argument against the CFPB to me is a little bit illogical...So
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.