CRT outperforming other RMBS

“Year-to-date returns show the CRT sector on fire with first loss CRT returns roughly 5% in January," a Friday note from the bank read.The note added that it is difficult to see the sector continue to outperform the rest of the market, but the analysts went on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.