CRT outperforming other RMBS

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's credit risk transfer (CRT) programmes have outperformed other non-agency RMBS, with the first loss pieces of recent deals yielding 5% on average in January, according to research from JP Morgan.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 07:45 PM

“Year-to-date returns show the CRT sector on fire with first loss CRT returns roughly 5% in January," a Friday note from the bank read.

The note added that it is difficult to see the sector continue to outperform the rest of the market, but the analysts went on ...

