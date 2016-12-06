Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cerberus prices mega RPL RMBS

Cerberus Capital Management priced a large re-performing loan RMBS deal through its First Key Mortgage Arm on Wednesday, with investors showing heavy demand for the bonds.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 08:00 PM

The deal size was just over $2.06bn, and the issuer sold $1.29bn of triple-A rated notes at 102bp over swaps.

According to sources, the deal's massive size helped it over the finish line, as investors paid up for the added liquidity. 

“This deal was particularly in high demand,” ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 42.62
2 Rabobank 30.00
3 BNP Paribas 12.62
4 Morgan Stanley 9.72
5 Credit Agricole 5.05

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 4,993.76 20 10.74%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,551.55 14 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 4,057.73 14 8.73%
4 JPMorgan 3,889.00 11 8.36%
5 Credit Suisse 2,759.08 7 5.93%