Starwood inks non-conforming RMBS partnership with Impac

Real estate giant Starwood Property Trust, the largest commercial mortgage REIT in the US, is changing tack and pushing into a corner of residential mortgage space that has struggled to revive since the financial crisis.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 28 Jun 2018
The securitization of non-qualifying mortgages, or mortgages which do not conform to the purchasing guidelines of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was once a pillar of the US securitization market but has languished in the aftermath of the the financial crisis. The MBS market has since been dominated ...

