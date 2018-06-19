Lloyds floats price talk for prime RMBS Lloyds has attracted more than $1.3bn of interest for the dollar denominated 1.95 year triple-A '1A1' notes of its Permanent 2018-1 prime UK RMBS deal, as well over £800m of orders for the 2.8 year sterling triple-A ‘1A2’ tranche, with estimates of £1bn-£1.25bn in total issuance.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: BNP Paribas

Lloyds Banking Group Something lighter