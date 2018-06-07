Watermark
Rally in CRE CLOs pushes issuance to new levels

Commercial real estate CLO issuance is on a tear in 2018, with issuance already totaling some $6.4bn year to date on the back of deals issued by old hats like Blackstone and newcomers like Silverpeak Argentic and Varde.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 05:45 PM
On a panel at the annual CREFC conference in New York on Tuesday, issuers and investors unanimously agreed that the market for CRE CLOs will grow more this year on the back of buoyant investor demand for short duration, floating rate paper and as issuers get more comfortable ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 54,218.37 157 11.62%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,980.31 133 10.92%
3 JPMorgan 38,590.66 108 8.27%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 37,793.68 109 8.10%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.56%