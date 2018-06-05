Euro MPLs growing, but securitization a ways off

A panel on focused on European marketplace lenders on day one highlighted the risks and the challenges facing the sector. Speakers hit on some well tread talking points, such as the availability of data on underlying loan portfolios and the lack of performance history, while also touching on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.