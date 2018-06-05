Watermark
Euro MPLs growing, but securitization a ways off

The marketplace lending sector in Europe is growing, with a sharp focus on the small to medium sized enterprise segment, but it is still lagging UK and the US markets and lenders will need to ramp up scale and educate investors before a meaningful pipeline of securitization can build.

  • By Max Adams
  • 05 Jun 2018
A panel on focused on European marketplace lenders on day one highlighted the risks and the challenges facing the sector. Speakers hit on some well tread talking points, such as the availability of data on underlying loan portfolios and the lack of performance history, while also touching on ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,331.92 145 11.62%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.53%
3 JPMorgan 35,554.06 101 8.05%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 8.02%
5 Credit Suisse 28,962.73 67 6.56%