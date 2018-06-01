Watermark
Veteran treasurer Bronzwaer retires from Obvion

Treasurer of Obvion and champion of the Storm Dutch RMBS programme, Max Bronzwaer, is set to retire at the end of July, handing over duties to Rachelle Rijk, according to an announcement from the lender on Friday.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 01 Jun 2018

“Since 2003, Max and his team have very successfully build Obvion’s Storm programme. Under the programme, more than €55bn has been issued and a number of innovations have been realised, among which Green Storm 2016, the world’s first green RMBS," said Obvion ceo, Carlo van Kemenade. 

In May, Obvion ...

