Permira taps Och-Ziff structurer for European CLO biz

Permira Debt Managers has hired a CLO structurer from OZ Management (formerly Och-Ziff Capital Management) to structure deals for the firm’s new Providus European CLO platform.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:00 PM

Pierre Driant has been hired by Permira Debt Managers to structure CLOs for the firm’s new European CLO platform. The fund sold its first European CLO in the post-crisis “2.0” era, Providus CLO I, in February this year.

The deal was one of the first in the European ...

