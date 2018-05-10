Permira taps Och-Ziff structurer for European CLO biz

Pierre Driant has been hired by Permira Debt Managers to structure CLOs for the firm’s new European CLO platform. The fund sold its first European CLO in the post-crisis “2.0” era, Providus CLO I, in February this year.The deal was one of the first in the European ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.