Spreads fall in non-QM RMBS as market deepens

The market for RMBS backed by non-qualified mortgages has grown since inception in 2014, increasing investors’ familiarity with the deals and pushing spreads down on the bonds.

  • By Max Adams
  • 03 May 2018

S&P Global Ratings data shows pricing tightening considerably for deals it has rated in just a one year span. For example, Invictus Capital Partners sold its first deal of 2017 at 110bp for the senior bonds, compared to just 58bp for its first offering of this year.

