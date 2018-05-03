Spreads fall in non-QM RMBS as market deepens

S&P Global Ratings data shows pricing tightening considerably for deals it has rated in just a one year span. For example, Invictus Capital Partners sold its first deal of 2017 at 110bp for the senior bonds, compared to just 58bp for its first offering of this year....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.