Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Decline of key metric pressures CLO managers

The trading ability of European and US CLO managers is being affected by the deterioration of a key collateral quality metric designed to protect debt investors, according to a report by Moody’s this week.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 24 Apr 2018

The CLO portfolio weighted average recovery rate (WARR) has ‘significantly’ declined over recent years, eroding the ability of the portfolios to absorb further credit deterioration, Moody’s stated in a report on Monday and again in a call held on Tuesday.

The decline in WARR among CLO collateral “reflects ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.11%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.06%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.85%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,239.51 23 8.25%
2 BNP Paribas 2,058.17 23 7.58%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,760.56 17 6.49%
4 Credit Suisse 1,673.86 16 6.17%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,511.02 10 5.57%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,024.77 74 10.18%
2 Citi 6,785.07 56 6.89%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,757.41 63 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,719.90 48 6.82%
5 Credit Suisse 6,011.71 44 6.11%