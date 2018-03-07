Watermark
Skopos makes ABS return after trimming fat

Skopos Financial, a lender specializing in deep subprime auto finance, is back in the securitization market after a two year pause, in which the company downsized and tightened underwriting standards.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07 Mar 2018
Skopos last appeared in the market in October 2015 with its first rated securitization. In the first half of 2016, the company reduced its staff, and shrank originations by cutting off bottom tier loans. It also reduced loan-to-value (LTI) and payment-to-income (PTI) for all loan tiers, according to ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,738.14 44 12.31%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,240.73 33 9.88%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 14,052.82 38 9.75%
4 JPMorgan 11,004.30 35 7.63%
5 Credit Suisse 9,734.10 17 6.75%