Reveal of FHFA capital rule could kick-start private risk transfer If the FHFA publishes its ‘conservatorship capital framework’, its secret rules for monitoring the health of the government sponsored enterprises as some members of Congress want, sources say that it could kick start the private risk transfer market for banks, which has been moribund since JP Morgan failed to gain full regulatory support for its risk transfer RMBS program in 2016.

