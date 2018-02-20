PeerIQ, Cross River Bank launch loan buying service

Cross River Bank is the loan originator for 15 online lending platforms, including Marlette Funding. A large portion of loans originated by the bank are eventually repurchased by the online lenders, while Cross River holds some loans on its balance sheet.The remainder of the loans can ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.