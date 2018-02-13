Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Blackstone CMBS defies ECB ban to price at tight end of talk

Blackstone’s Italian CMBS Pietra Nera Uno was priced at the tight end of the 115bp-125bp price talk range for the senior tranche, despite a minor upset last Thursday as the European Central Bank decreed that CMBS would be ineligible as repo collateral.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 13 Feb 2018
Despite pricing at the tight end, reports suggest the deal was only 1.1 times subscribed on the senior tranche at the last update — though this may reflect the small size and slower pace of the European CMBS market, with investors putting in for the bonds they want ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,175.16 31 14.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,979.91 22 8.80%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 6,899.19 21 8.70%
4 JPMorgan 5,908.28 21 7.45%
5 RBC Capital Markets 4,040.82 12 5.09%