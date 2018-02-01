Watermark
Angel Oak fund closes rare bank debt securitization

A fund controlled by investment manager Angel Oak Capital Advisors has closed a rare, $155.2m securitization backed by subordinate debt issued by 25 community banks.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:30 PM
Buckhead One Financial Opportunities, a capitalized manager vehicle (CMV) of Angel Oak which focuses on investments in the community banking space, closed the deal on January 11. Importantly for Buckhead, the deal secured a rating from Moody’s, which opened the door for more investors to participate, chief investment ...

