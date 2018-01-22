Rise in Treasury yields drives CMBS to post-crisis tights

The super senior triple-A class of Deutsche Bank, Citi and JP Morgan’s $1.16bn Benchmark 2018-B1 deal was priced at 66bp over swaps —21bp tighter than the last conduit deal, UBSCM 2017-C7, which was priced in late December. Given the increase in the Treasury rate, however, the yield was ...
