Rise in Treasury yields drives CMBS to post-crisis tights

The first CMBS conduit deal was priced on Friday, with spreads at the top of the capital structure falling to post-crisis tight levels, reflecting the rise in the 10 year Treasury rate and the move in swap spreads.

  • By David Bell
  • 22 Jan 2018
The super senior triple-A class of Deutsche Bank, Citi and JP Morgan’s $1.16bn Benchmark 2018-B1 deal was priced at 66bp over swaps —21bp tighter than the last conduit deal, UBSCM 2017-C7, which was priced in late December. Given the increase in the Treasury rate, however, the yield was ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,454.09 9 13.89%
2 JPMorgan 1,441.26 6 8.16%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 7.32%
3 Rabobank 1,292.64 1 7.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,226.20 5 6.94%