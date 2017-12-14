Watermark
European CLOs attractive but closer eye on managers required, says TwentyFour AM

TwentyFour Asset Management said this week that it favours a defensive position in European securitization, given tight spread levels. The firm sees value in CLOs, but cautions that manager behaviour could be a growing risk next year as the credit cycle matures.

  • By David Bell
  • 01:00 PM
With spreads across European structured finance asset classes trading at or near their post crisis tights – similar to most credit markets – TwentyFour Asset Management’s ABS portfolio manager Doug Charleston said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the firm favoured a defensive approach to the ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 122,680.29 353 12.71%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 109,233.00 314 11.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 90,866.02 270 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 71,146.59 214 7.37%
5 Credit Suisse 52,796.61 163 5.47%