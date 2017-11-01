UK opens new market for student loan ABS

On Wednesday afternoon the UK government priced Income Contingent Student Loan 1 (ICSL1) marking the conclusion of a four and a half year commitment for Barclays, which acted as arranger of the programme.
Barclays also acted as joint bookrunner alongside Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank and JP Morgan.The transaction ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.