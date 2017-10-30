Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Peugeot and Premium Finance bring UK ABS

PSA Finance UK, the captive finance arm of Peugeot Citroën in the UK, has just priced its first securitization of UK car loans at 42bp over one month Libor. The deal has been sized at £315m.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 04:00 PM

The spread is about in the middle of the initial price thoughts, which were low to mid 40s.

The deal is the latest in a series of debuts by UK car finance banks, after deals from Daimler in September and BMW in October.

Santander, the arranger, and other ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,048.65 299 12.92%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,094.15 276 11.70%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,148.72 237 9.61%
4 JPMorgan 56,723.94 177 6.98%
5 Credit Suisse 43,376.88 132 5.34%