Caixa prices Portuguese NPL securitization

Caixa Económica Montepio Geral has priced Portuguese non-performing loan securitization, Évora Finance, after a marketing period which began in August.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:30 PM

JP Morgan arranged the offering, which was backed by a mixed portfolio of secured and unsecured loans.

The issuer placed €172m with investors, with the €123m class ‘A’ notes pricing at 200bp over six month Euribor. The ‘B’ notes were priced 600bp over and the ‘J’ notes at ...

