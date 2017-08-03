Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Labour attacks UK credit card rates

A pledge by Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell to limit credit card interest payments poses a threat to credit card lenders and to investors in UK credit card ABS.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:00 PM

McDonnell said that the three million credit card borrowers were “trapped by their debt” and were being forced in many cases to pay interest well in excess of what they originally borrowed.

The Financial Conduct Authority has focused on growing credit card debt in the past and McDonnell ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 83,931.01 244 12.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,587.85 220 11.03%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 64,351.96 203 9.92%
4 JPMorgan 46,391.25 147 7.15%
5 Credit Suisse 37,323.31 115 5.75%