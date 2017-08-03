Watermark
Ford euro auto deal keeps spreads tight

Ford sold its latest German auto ABS transaction this week, as spreads on European paper continue to hover at post-crisis tights.

  By Sam Kerr
  05:00 PM

Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2017-A priced the senior notes at 15bp over one month Euribor, matching the record tight set by Mercedes Benz Bank’s Silver Arrow 8 deal which was priced in June.

Low euro supply this year has meant that investors have had to fight for allocations. ...

