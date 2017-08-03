Watermark
Investors scramble for paper as European CLO supply dries up

A lack of supply in the European CLO market this summer has left investors desperate to source bonds, with the few deals moving through the pipeline seeing heavy oversubscription and tight spreads.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:00 PM

A new issue deal from Bain Capital, the second to be priced in August, was sold this week via Citi.

The triple-A class of Bain Capital Euro CLO 2017-1 was priced at 87bp over three month Euribor, at the tighter end of the triple-A range seen in European ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 75,310.44 219 13.28%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,692.14 207 11.76%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 56,313.78 180 9.93%
4 JPMorgan 40,793.11 141 7.20%
5 Credit Suisse 32,293.17 98 5.70%