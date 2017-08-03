Provident woes not a sign of UK consumer debt crash

Provident CEO Peter Crook resigned Tuesday night amid what executive chairman, Manjit Wolstenholme, later described as “a rapid deterioration” in its home credit business.The company's stock fell sharply following a trading note that showed falling collections. According to the notice, debt collection this year is running at 57% ...
