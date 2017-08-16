Irish reforms provide road map for Italian NPL problems

Aside from Greece, Cyprus and Portgual, Italy's banks hold the highest amount of NPLs in Europe.According to a research note from Rabobank, NPLs make up 19% of the country’s GDP, and while some progress has been made in reducing the exposure — the best example being the
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.