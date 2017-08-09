Commercial real estate CLOs heat up

A10 Capital sold the $314.1m A10 Term Asset Financing on Wednesday, pricing the senior triple-A ‘A-1FL’ notes at 85bp over one month Libor. The spread was in line with guidance and is at the tight end of where other recent offerings have been priced.The deal is backed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.