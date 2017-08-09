Watermark
Commercial real estate CLOs heat up

A new CLO backed by commercial real estate loans has been priced this week, with spreads grinding tighter as investors snap up floating rate real estate debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 09 Aug 2017

A10 Capital sold the $314.1m A10 Term Asset Financing on Wednesday, pricing the senior triple-A ‘A-1FL’ notes at 85bp over one month Libor. The spread was in line with guidance and is at the tight end of where other recent offerings have been priced.

The deal is backed ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Citi 70,662.85 198 13.49%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,373.21 196 11.91%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 52,485.92 165 10.02%
4 JPMorgan 38,146.32 132 7.28%
5 Credit Suisse 29,224.36 94 5.58%