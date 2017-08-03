UK ABS investors lay low in August, but prep September comeback

Investors in the UK have been presented with a deluge of paper in the run up to the seasonal August slowdown, Deals this summer have been consistently over-subscribed, with spreads driven tighter than issuers' guidance levels.But the market in August has quieted. This was demonstrated in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.