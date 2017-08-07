Sky makes ABS debut
Sky Aviation Leasing International is marketing a debut aircraft securitization, as deal volume for the sector this year inches closer to topping 2016 issuance levels.
The $780.8m transaction adds to the $2.5bn spread over six other aircraft ABS deals which priced in the first half of 2017. Sources previously said that the burgeoning asset class has “potential to grow” if deal structures and deal flow were to become standardized
. Industry sources
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.